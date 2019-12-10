Malawi: University of Malawi Lecturer Says Nankhumwa Has Winning Formula for DPP

A University of Malawi media studies lecturer has tipped the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pick its vice president (South) Kodwani Nankhumwa as heir to the party top leadership, saying he has many undiluted political attributes to move the DPP forward.

Nankhumwa: The leading man in DPP

Focus Maganga says in his published article that Nankhumwa - Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development - is best placed to take over from President Peter Mutharika when he retires as party president in 2023.

"Simply put, DPP will need the man, Kondwani Nankhumwa, to take over from where President Mutharika will leave it. He is best placed. Blue without doubt, strong campaigner and liked by both DPP and non DPP members. He currently holds the party's strongest base," says Maganga.

Nankhumwa faces State vice-president Everton Chimulirenji in the battle for the top most job in the DPP.

Maganga says Nankhumwa should be fully exposed to government business, and assigned to different ministries.

He says both Mutharika and Chimulirenji should prepare Nankhumwa for the highest office, so that he won't have to experiment crucial ideas in his life beyond 2024.

"Making this straightforward can help to unify the party and ease unnecessary political ambitions--as both the President and vice president concentrate on building their legacy," Maganga says.

Nankhumwa is currently the powerful party vice president for the south as well as Leader of government business in parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is also member of parliament for Mulanje central constituency.

Local government minister Ben Phiri is also eying the presidency and wants to pair with former Justice minister Samuel Tembunu .

Ministers Bright Msaka and Joseph Mwanamvekha are also campaigning silently for the same high-stakes position.

In presidential elections results being challenged in court, Mutharika, won the r ace in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

In 2014, Mutharika, with Saulos Chilima as his running mate, triumphed with 1 904 399 votes, representing 36.4 percent of the votes cast against Chakwera's 1 455 880 or 27.8 percent. Then incumbent president Joyce Banda, who had ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order after the death of Bingu wa Mutharika in 2012, finished third with 1 056 236 votes or 20.2 percent of the vote while Atupele Muluzi finished fourth with 717 224 votes or 13.7 percent.