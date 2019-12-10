Cameroon: World Aids Day Celebrated in Douala

9 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The celebration was marked by a sports walk and a public ceremony on December 8.

Inhabitants of the economic capital joined the fray in the celebrations marking the 32nd edition of the World Aids Day by organising a sports walk and a public ceremony in front of the Governor's Office on Sunday December 8. The sports walk aimed at sensitising the public on HIV/AIDS, took participants from the Central post office in Bonanjo to the Governor's Office passing through Akwa, Ancien Dalip, Koumassi, Marches des fleurs and Maison du Parti. Speaking during the ceremony, the Secretary General, Thierry Kinou, representing the Governor said government policy has been to improve access to healthcare to seropositive people and providing essential drugs. He disclosed the prevalence rate has dropped from 4.4 in 2014 to 2.4 in 2018 well below the national rate of 2.7. He however cautioned those involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS not to lie on their laurels but to consider the drop as an incentive to do more According to the coordinator of the National AIDS control Committee, Dr Yongui Ntamack V.N. Nicole, the littoral Region has been implementing the national strategic plan for 2018-2023 geared towards reducing the prevalence rate, avoiding new infections, curtail mother to child transmission, providing anti retroviral drugs to patients as well as ameliorating the living conditions of patients. She disclosed that 11433 cases of HIV infection were detected in the Littoral Region in 2018 and 88 per cent of them were put under treatment. In line with the theme of this year's celebration which is, « communities making the difference, Yongui Ntamack said who also happens to be the head of the technical group for the fight against AIDS, said they work with 280 groups to stamp out HIV/AIDS from our community. The ceremony also featured sketches on the theme of AIDS, traditional dances and the award of distinctions to those who have made outstanding contributions in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Health
AIDS
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.