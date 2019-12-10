Cameroon: Elecam Publishes Lists of Candidates Today

The ceremony will take place at the Directorate General of Elections in Yaounde.

This Monday, December 9, 2019 is a decisive day in the twin municipal and legislative elections of February 9, 2020 as the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon ((ELECAM) will publish the lists of candidates retained for the two elections. Information from the Directorate General of Elections indicate the ceremony which is a crucial part of the electoral process will start at 10: 00 a.m. at the institution's Yaounde head office.

The publication of the lists of candidates for the two elections comes after the submission of nomination papers by the political parties that plan to run for the elections that lasted till October 25, 2019. After this phase ELECAM field structures took highest five days from the day of the submission of the nomination papers to forward the papers to the Directorate General of Elections. On November 29, 2019, the members of the Electoral Board started scrutinising the nomination papers and today, the results of their work will be made public. It will be a moment to break the suspense on the part of candidates aspiring to be elected Members of the National Assembly for the 10th legislative period of the National Assembly and municipal councillors. It will also end the suspense on the part of political parties who will know the constituencies where their lists have been retained for the legislative election and councils for municipal election. This will obviously pave the way for the fine-tuning of campaign strategies and the filing of petitions in case of contestation of the decision of the Electoral Board of ELECAM. Keen political observers will also have statistics on the different localities and the parties running for elections therein.

Today's phase of the electoral process is in compliance with Section 126 of the Electoral Code with regard to the legislative election which provides that, "Within no less than 60 days to the date of the poll, the Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the list of candidates. It shall forthwith notify the Constitutional Council of such list of candidates." The same procedure applies to the election of municipal councillors. The difference between the two elections comes at the level of competent institutions in case of disputes. For the election of Members of the National Assembly, petitions are for either rejection or acceptance of lists are filed at the Constitutional Council. For the election of municipal councillors on the other hand, Section 189 (1) of the Electoral Code states that, "The decision to accept or reject a list of candidates may be challenged before the competent administrative court by a candidate, the representative of the list concerned or any other list or by an elector whose name appears on the electoral register of the council concerned."