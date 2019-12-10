Cameroon: Tokyo 2020 - Helene Wezeu Nears Olympic Games

On the way to win a place for the 2020 Olympic Games, the Cameroonian champion, Helene Wezeu has made herself proud during the competition that has taken place in Hong Kong.

The Cameroonian Judokate has returned from an Asian tour that has allowed her to win many points, some as well as others for the qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games that will take place in Tokyo during the summer. It is precisely in Japan that the 32-year-old athlete began this journey not without making her footprints the great Slam of Osaka. She leave a tour of Asia where she started with the great Slam of Osaka, she won the first fight and lost to a Chinese. That allowed her to earn 160 points for qualifying for the Olympic Games. At the Hong Kong Open, she won a bronze medal that gives her 50 points. This is in addition of the 160 points that she earned in Osaka to allow her to climb again in the ranking to win a place. This are still important points for the Olympic Games. "I'm pretty happy to have won this bronze medal. I never think an African could won a medal in a competition in Asia" said the champion. She won the first fight against a Finn and in the bronze medal, she met a Korean and she won the fight 30 seconds before the end. Close to the Olympic Games scheduled in 2020, Helene Wezeu Dombeu now has her eyes riveted to the next instalments.