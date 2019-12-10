Cameroon: Promoting Peace - Women Leaders Empowered

This was during a two-day capacity building workshop organized by the MINPROFF and UN women.

Over 30 women from around Cameroon converged on Douala from the 29-30 of November 2019 to take part in a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Promotion of the Family -MINPROFF. Owing that women are the hardest hit in crisis situation and the fact that constructive peace can't be reached without the participation of Women, MINPROFF with sponsorship from UNwomen organized the workshop to equip the female leaders on conflict resolution and peace building so that they will in turn train their peers in the rural areas to promote peace. According to the Sub Director for the Promotion of Women's right in MINPROFF, Madam Bekono Bernadette Francoise, the ministry has come out with a manual on peace building and social security that will be used as a working document towards the creation of a national platform of women for peace. To her, women leaders drawn from the 10 regions of Cameroon have to be schooled on the document so that they will further train and educate their peers on the necessity of peace. Madam Bekono Bernadette Francoise reminded all that women have a vital role in peace building as such they cannot be left out in any peace building process. She said understanding this fact pushed the UNwomen and her Ministry to bring women to play a frontline role in the restoration of peace in Cameroon. Face with the economic and humanitarian challenges in the North West, South West, Far North and other parts of the county, she went on, her ministry could not be indifferent but to bring the women on board in finding lasting solutions. She announced that after the two-day workshop a national tasks force will be created for peace which will bring women from all strata of life. The Regional Delegate of Women's Empowerment and the Promotion of the Family for the Littoral, Makota Isabelle Lafortune, said it was the right moment for women to be brought on board to promote peace. To her, any peace processes without the involvement of women is bound to fail. She therefor called on the women folk to be flag bearers of peace.