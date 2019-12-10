Gambia: Residents of KM Demand Social Services From President Barrow

Residents of the Kanifing Municipality (KM) have on Saturday, 7th December told President Adama Barrow that they want better road networks, proper drainage system, and sufficient electricity supply among other demands.

In a meeting held at the Tallinding Buffer Zone, the people of KM said for far too long they have been grappling with traffic congestion and poor drainage system. They called on the Government to address these constraints.

Honourable Fatoumata Jawara of Tallinding Constituency said her people want street lights particularly the fishermen who often close late from work. She added that using the road at night isn't safe because it is always dark. She said they want sleeping police on the newly constructed road in her area. She said her people are mainly businessmen and women therefore the government should endeavour to expand the markets and or build new ones.

Saikou Marong, the deputy for Latrikunda Constituency called on the government to construct the road linking Latrikunda to Sukuta as well as build new markets.

Other speakers who were mainly praising the government want improvement in the supply of water and electricity. The residents of Faji Kunda Dumos told President Barrow that they have no access to water and electricity.

President Adama Barrow and Hamat N.K.Bah, the Minister of Tourism and Culture called on Gambian youths to rise up and work.

"Over 80% of those who do bakery, fishing, tailoring and business are foreigners. Now is the time for the youths to take up these jobs. The Government cannot do it all," the two of them said in their address to the people of KM.

Neither the President nor any other government official responded to the demands made by the people.

The meeting was characterized by singing and dancing, and directing tirades at the leader of the United Democratic Party.