Namibia: 44 000 Pupils Quit School in 2017

In 2017, a total of 44 245 pupils dropped out of school in Namibia, while 125 394 repeated grades.

Most of the pupils who dropped out are boys in Grades 5 to 10, as well as Grade 1.

The director of planning and development in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Cavin Muchila, revealed this at a one-day stakeholder workshop on sustainable development goal four (SDG4), which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, on Wednesday.

"In primary school, the gender parity is relatively high. But as you go to higher grades, especially in secondary school, you will find more girls than boys, and most of these pupils are in the Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Hardap, Kavango West, Kunene and //Kharas regions," Muchila stated.

There are currently 781 380 pupils in the Namibian education system, with the enrolment rate in primary school standing at 568 494 in 2019.

Muchila observed that statistics are essential for planning, monitoring and management purposes at all levels, and provide the education sector with timely and accurate information to carry out its functions.

The development of the education management system policy for the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, which will yield valuable data and statistics, is at an advanced stage, and set to be completed in January 2020, he added.

The ministry now also conducts two censuses every year, which address the lack of equity in resources allocation.

"The data we collect examines why pupils drop out or repeat grades by looking at the school environment, teachers, language of instruction, and community involvement in education," Muchila explained, adding that statistics help decision-makers and communities identify problem areas.

The one-day workshop was hosted by the Namibia Statistics Agency. - Nampa