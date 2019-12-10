Sudan: SPLM-N Considers Sudan's Friends Conference Real Audition for Future Relations

9 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — SPLM-N from within has considered the conference of Sudan's friends scheduled to be hosted in Khartoum for the first time in upcoming days as real audition for the future of Sudanese foreign relations.

SPLM-N from within chief Omar Aburof in statement to SUNA that, he says " We are looking for honorable friendships with Sudan without ruling out the fact that relationships with international community has versus.

He adds that we want to know through the upcoming conference "who are the real friends of Sudan and looking forward after the revolution to see new models of Sudan's friends and fix the setback of our relations with the international community. "

He said the holding of the conference inside the country is a recognition to fact that Sudan's economy faces unenviable situation.

But Aburof stresses reliance on local resources to solve economic problems through doubling of production.

