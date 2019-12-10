Sudan: Daglo to Leave Tuesday for Juba for Resuming Talks

9 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The government delegation for the peace negotiations, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, will leave Tuesday for Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, to resume the peace talks with armed struggle movements.

The Head of Peace Commission, Dr. Suleiman AL Dibello, affirmed in statement to SUNA that the government is ready to achieve peace with armed struggle movements.,

He indicated that the government delegation will enter talks with good will, adding that the government delegation is optimistic to reach peace.

He stated that the negotiations will cover all axes such as two areas, east Sudan and Darfur, noting that the mediation has already extended invitations to negotiating parties.

