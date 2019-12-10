Sudan: Leading Figure in JEM - We Returned to Affirm Good Will

9 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy Secretary General of East Sudan Region in the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Dr. Mohamed Abbakar Hassan, said that their arrival in the country comes within the framework of good will, indicating that this could have not happened without success of the glorious December revolution that overthrew the regime of totalitarianism and tyranny.

He said that the delegation will hold meetings with the various political forces, civil society organizations and the forces of the revolution in order to inform about the JEM vision regarding the political situation and the peace issues.

He indicated that his movement has released all the prisoners of war who have been in its prisons since 2016, as part of its keenness to make a success the peace efforts, indicating that the movement is awaiting the release of its prisoners.

Hassan said that his movement handed over to the government a list including names of its members who had been arrested in the past.

He called for patience for the transitional government in order to accomplish its tasks and implement the goals of the glorious December revolution, indicating that the civil government has inherited a heavy legacy of the defunct regime that negatively affected the economic and living conditions of the citizen.

He warned against the attempt by some opportunists to kidnap the revolution of the Sudanese people and to direct to their narrow personal and partisan interests, stressing the necessity of addressing the root causes of the political crisis in the country toward reaching a Sudan that can host all people and a one in which the values of freedom, social justice and equal citizenship prevail.

