South Africa: Four People Burned to Death After Two Vehicles Collide in KZN

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Four people were burned to death after two vehicles collided in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement released by Arrive Alive, the fatal accident took place on the R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi.

"When paramedics arrived, they found that a car and a bakkie had been involved in a head-on collision, causing the car to burst into flames. Sadly, four occupants of the car were still in the car and succumbed to the flames. One occupant from the bakkie sustained serious injuries and was treated on the scene and transported to hospital," said Arrive Alive.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and the authorities are investigating it.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

