Namibia: Rains Bring Rivers to Life

Good rains in Kunene and parts of Erongo over the past week have resulted in rivers flowing again, sometimes causing isolated flash floods.

Of note were the Omaruru River in Erongo and Ugab River in Kunene which flowed heavily. Other rivers, such as the Huab and Hoanib in Kunene, and even the Kuiseb River in Erongo, also received some inflow.

Residents from these regions reported on social media that rains were received at Kamanjab, Omaruru, Karibib, Wilhelmstal and in the Erongo Mountains. Walvis Bay and Long Beach residents, as well as plot residents along the Swakop River near Swakopmund also reported some drops of rain on Saturday.

Farm Otjikoko near Omaruru received 65mm, and another farm near Wilhelmstal reported 25mm.

Farm Ombu reported 20mm on Wednesday, while 40mm was reported in the vicinity of Spitzkoppe, causing flash floods.

Although the Kuiseb River showed some flow, it was considered weak and stopped just after flowing past the Kuiseb Bridge. Meanwhile, the Namibia Meteorological Services on Friday issued a warning for heavy storms in northern and central Namibia.

Specific mention was made of Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Kavango-West, Kavango-East, Otjozondjupa, Khomas and Omaheke regions.

A summary from the weather office issued on Friday of weather activity over the past month suggested below normal rainfall was observed over the greater part of the country during November with the exception of eastern Zambezi region where above normal rainfall were observed, while pockets of areas in the vicinity of Ondangwa and Engombe had normal rainfall for the month.

During the month, Bukalo in eastern Zambezi region reported the highest and heaviest rains within 24 hours (54mm).

On a seasonal scale (October to November) most rainfall reporting stations throughout the country observed suppressed rainfall activities with the exception of eastern Zambezi region and pockets of areas at Ondangwa and Khorixas where above normal rainfall were experienced. However Linena in Kavango East to Eiseb in Omaheke region reported normal rainfall for the season.

North-eastern Erongo region through Oshana region to western parts of Kavango West reported normal rainfall for the season. Most of these rains were observed during the month of November with the exclusion of Ondangwa and Ongwediva areas which received significant falls since October.