South Africa: 150 People Rescued From Flooded Mamelodi Church

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

About 150 people who were trapped in a church in Mamelodi following flash floods that hit parts of the area on Monday have been rescued.

The City of Tshwane's acting mayor, Abel Tau, expressed his gratitude for the joint effort that was led by the City's emergency services and police.

"There are no reported casualties, and everybody is accounted for so far," Tau said.

The City has made arrangements to shelter those affected by the floods.

Those who wish to assist or donate relief material to the flood victims can do so at the Nelmapius library.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Environment
Southern Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.