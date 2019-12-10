South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the nation, offered Miss Universe, Ms Zozibini Tunzi, his warmest congratulations on her achievement in this global event.

President Ramaphosa has said: "Zozibini Tunzi's achievement is one that fills all South Africans with pride, beginning with the humble village of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape which has produced an extraordinary woman and a global voice for gender equality.

"She is flying not only our national flag but also the banner for the global struggle against gender inequality and the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.

"Zozibini's call for the development of girls as the leaders of tomorrow and the empowerment of black girls in particular is one that should resonate and inspire action for gender equality in all societies around the world."

Issued by: The Presidency