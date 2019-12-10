Ghana: Accra College of Education Admits 354 Students

A total of 354 students were on Thursday officially admitted into the Accra College of Education to pursue a four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme.

The number comprises 202 males and 152 females which represents a 20 per cent increase in female admission to the college as it strives to achieve gender parity.

Of the number admitted, 194 were enrolled onto the Junior High School option while 160 took on the Primary option of the four-year B.Ed programme.

At the matriculation ceremony, Rector of the College, Dr Samuel Awinkene Atintono stated that the fresh students were coming in at a time the college had been affiliated to the University of Ghana and therefore places a lot of responsibility on them.

"We are excited to be affiliated to the University of Ghana mainly because our vision of being a centre of excellence aligned perfectly with theirs and we are poised to achieve that."

According to him, the introduction of the four-year B.Ed programme intends to instil in new teachers the nation's core values of honesty, integrity, creativity and responsible citizenship to achieve inclusive and high quality education for learners in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

Dr Atintono indicated that a key component of the new curricula was the start of teaching practice from year one through to year four to equip teachers with requisite skills and innovations to contribute to quality education.

To this end, he signalled the college's preparedness to adopt pragmatic steps to improve academic outcomes and ensure that students came out fully groomed "to improve the learning outcomes and life chances of all learners as set out in the National Teachers' Standards."

"The college requires the support of both the students and staff to be successful in its strides to become a centre of excellence in teacher education in Ghana and beyond," he noted.

The rector thus encouraged students to take advantage of innovations rolled out by the college in line with the teacher education reforms to effectively contribute their quota to improving the country's educational standards.

"You must therefore study diligently and direct all your energies into your academic and professional work, be disciplined and abide by all college rules and regulations because you are responsible for the actions you take," he urged.

Dean of the School of Education and Leadership of the University of Ghana, Professor Jonathan Fletcher, in congratulating the fresh students expressed the University's unflinching support to enable the college to achieve its aim.

Ms Leticia Dalu, in a brief address to state the expectations of students as they begun their academic journey appealed to authorities to address accommodation and infrastructure issues at the college.