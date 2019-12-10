Ghana: Teachers Advised to Be Worthy of Emulation

Tamale — The Principal of the Tamale College of Education (TACE), Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, has asked teachers to conduct themselves in a manner worthy of emulating.

"Teachers ought to exhibit high moral standards in their activities both in classroom and outside the classroom," he advised.

Dr Iddrisu stated this at the official opening of the School-Based Teacher Development organised by the College Community in partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

The workshop was to introduce the Professional Learning Communities and Coaching (PLCC) to in-service teachers in Northern Ghana.

The TACE is the only college in the country to benefit from COL partnership with Teacher Future Ghana programme.

The programme was meant to sharpen teachers' competencies in order to improve quality teaching and learning in the country.

It is also aimed at strengthening basic school teacher quality with best practices all over the world.

The Principal expressed appreciation for being the only college selected among 25 schools from various communities.

The schools to benefit from the programme under the partnership included Tamale, Sagnarigu, Yendi, Kumbungu, Savelugu, and Walewale .

Dr Iddrisu pledged that the authority would work hard to ensure dreams of the programme were realised.

The Head of Mathematics Department of the institute, Dr Osei Yaw, on his part indicated that the project aimed to enrich the teachers' knowledge on their job and improve students' performance, particularly in mathematics.

Dr Yaw added that the programme would improve greatly students and teachers relationship, and urged the participants to take the programme seriously in order to justify the confidence reposed in them.