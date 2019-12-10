Gambia: Barra Alkalo in Police Custody

Gambian Police have on Monday, 9th December invited the Alkalo of Barra, Alagie Faye for questioning at the Police headquarter in Banjul in connection with the recent boat accident which claimed the lives of sixty Gambian migrants.

According to sources, Faye is suspected of being part of the ring leaders who allegedly collected money from the Gambian migrants for the passage. He is currently under investigation over the allegation leveled against him.

"I did not take anyone's money and nobody will say I took their money. The Police say the matter is under investigation that is why they placed me here (under their custody)," the Alkalo said.

"I was accused that am involved into fraud, but I denied the allegation leveled against me. I did not do anything wrong. I have not been charged," he said.

Alkalo Faye who owns a petrol station in Barra, was phoned by personnel of the Police to come and answer to them.