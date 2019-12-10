South Africa: Acting Premier Ravi Pillay Condemns Brutal Attack On KZN Woman

press release

Acting Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Ravi Pillay, has condemned the brutal attack on a 35-year-old woman whose arm was hacked off with a machete allegedly by her boyfriend during a gruesome attack witnessed by her 2-year-old child.

The acting Premier visited the victim at a private Durban hospital where she is being treated for multiple wounds. Doctors said that apart from having her left arm completely severed, she also suffered deep cuts on the right arm which left it hanging by a piece of tissue.

She is also being treated for several wounds and cuts including eight wounds on the head, one of which fractured her skull.

"We are grateful that she is alive and I want to thank the medical team for some excellent work. From my observation it required very quick and skillfull action to save the one hand but it does not take away the absolute horror of the attack. This is another case of brutal violence against women, we have to condemn it unreservedly.

We clearly need to intensify the campaign. Yes it is still the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children but as our own articulation says it has to be 365 days and more," said Acting Premier Pillay during the hospital visit.

He added that social workers from the Department of Social Development had been dispatched to offer support and counseling to the woman's three children.

"We need to care for her now. There are three children and the youngest of the children might have witnessed the attack itself and social workers from the department of social development are on their way to be with the family. In fact, when I asked her what we could do to help that was her first concern and we will do whatever we can to extend that support to her," Acting Premier Pillay said.

The acting Premier added that the attack on the woman, who is a school teacher, clearly demonstrated that no woman is exempt from gender based violence.

He called on members of society to provide support to those they suspect might be vulnerable to such crimes. "We urge those who are within the close circles of victims to speak out early and end domestic silence . Enough is enough. Let's end abuse of women and children," said Acting Premier Pillay.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier