South Africa: Acting Premier Ravi Pillay Condemns Brutal Attack On KZN Woman

5 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Acting Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Ravi Pillay, has condemned the brutal attack on a 35-year-old woman whose arm was hacked off with a machete allegedly by her boyfriend during a gruesome attack witnessed by her 2-year-old child.

The acting Premier visited the victim at a private Durban hospital where she is being treated for multiple wounds. Doctors said that apart from having her left arm completely severed, she also suffered deep cuts on the right arm which left it hanging by a piece of tissue.

She is also being treated for several wounds and cuts including eight wounds on the head, one of which fractured her skull.

"We are grateful that she is alive and I want to thank the medical team for some excellent work. From my observation it required very quick and skillfull action to save the one hand but it does not take away the absolute horror of the attack. This is another case of brutal violence against women, we have to condemn it unreservedly.

We clearly need to intensify the campaign. Yes it is still the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children but as our own articulation says it has to be 365 days and more," said Acting Premier Pillay during the hospital visit.

He added that social workers from the Department of Social Development had been dispatched to offer support and counseling to the woman's three children.

"We need to care for her now. There are three children and the youngest of the children might have witnessed the attack itself and social workers from the department of social development are on their way to be with the family. In fact, when I asked her what we could do to help that was her first concern and we will do whatever we can to extend that support to her," Acting Premier Pillay said.

The acting Premier added that the attack on the woman, who is a school teacher, clearly demonstrated that no woman is exempt from gender based violence.

He called on members of society to provide support to those they suspect might be vulnerable to such crimes. "We urge those who are within the close circles of victims to speak out early and end domestic silence . Enough is enough. Let's end abuse of women and children," said Acting Premier Pillay.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.