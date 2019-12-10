Sudan: Al-Assam Belittled Sudanese People Response to Call for Green March

Khartoum — The leading figure of the Sudanese Professionals Association, Dr. Mohamed Naji Al-Assam, has belittled response of the Sudanese people to the Green March that some political entities are planning to stage next Saturday.

At a press conference he held Monday at Garden City quarter in Khartoum, Dr. Al-Assam has lauded the role of the glorious December Revolution, affirming his solidarity with the transitional authority regarding the celebrations marking the revolution's first anniversary.

He called for speeding up the appointment of civilian Walis (governors), referring to lack of cooperation from a number of the current military Walis (governors).