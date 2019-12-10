Sudan: Al-Assam - Number of People Missing in Sit-in Exceeds Reported Number

Khartoum — The leading figure in the Sudanese Professionals Association, Dr. Mohamed Naji Al-Assam, revealed that the number of people missing in the General Command sit-in was greater than the reported number, noting that the investigation committee formed by the Alliance noticed that 20 of the missing persons were found and suffering from varying psychological problems.

At a press conference he held Monday at Garden City quarter, Dr. Al-Assam affirmed the continuous communications between the Alliance and the families of the missing persons.

He asserted the Alliance support to the Salvation Dismantling Act, stressing the importance of issuing an act for dissolution of the trade unions and freezing their assets, indicating that the Alliance obtains documents proving involvement of some leaders of the former regime in violations.

Al-Assam has called on the Sudanese people to engage in a trade unionist work that is based on patriotic roles.

He criticized the cooperation of the regional trade unions with the former regime's trade unions, calling on the regional trade unions to reconsider their attitudes in supporting former regime's bodies.

He said that formulation of the new Trade Unions Act is now in the final stages and expected to be issued next week, disclosing that the Alliance will hold workshops to discuss the new law.