Sudan: Al-Assam - Number of People Missing in Sit-in Exceeds Reported Number

9 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The leading figure in the Sudanese Professionals Association, Dr. Mohamed Naji Al-Assam, revealed that the number of people missing in the General Command sit-in was greater than the reported number, noting that the investigation committee formed by the Alliance noticed that 20 of the missing persons were found and suffering from varying psychological problems.

At a press conference he held Monday at Garden City quarter, Dr. Al-Assam affirmed the continuous communications between the Alliance and the families of the missing persons.

He asserted the Alliance support to the Salvation Dismantling Act, stressing the importance of issuing an act for dissolution of the trade unions and freezing their assets, indicating that the Alliance obtains documents proving involvement of some leaders of the former regime in violations.

Al-Assam has called on the Sudanese people to engage in a trade unionist work that is based on patriotic roles.

He criticized the cooperation of the regional trade unions with the former regime's trade unions, calling on the regional trade unions to reconsider their attitudes in supporting former regime's bodies.

He said that formulation of the new Trade Unions Act is now in the final stages and expected to be issued next week, disclosing that the Alliance will hold workshops to discuss the new law.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.