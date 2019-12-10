Sudan: Prof. Tawer Meets With Delegation of Justice and Equality Movement

9 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, stressed that the armed struggle movements represent an original part in the change process in the country.

He said in a press statement after his meeting Monday with the advance delegation of the Justice and Equality delegation at Coral Hotel in Khartoum Monday, Prof. Tawer said that the government and armed struggle movements will present in the upcoming peace negotiations a different model which is based on seriousness, responsibility and the principle of partnership.

Tower stressed that the challenge facing the parties at the present time is the work to move the country from a state of war to the era of peace and building for the future of generations who aspire to the prevalence of the values of peace, freedom and justice.

Meanwhile, deputy leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, Adam Eissa Ibrahim, said that the meeting has strengthened the spirit of partnership between the movement and the government for working together to push forward the peace process d, indicating that the achievement peace in the country requires common will, concerted official and popular efforts and concessions from all parties.

He said that the meeting discussed the issue of releasing prisoners of the movement, indicating that the locations of 42 of them were determined, adding that the Sovereign Council's member has pledged to give concern to the issue of prisoners and to discuss it at the Sovereignty Council's level.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.