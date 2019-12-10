Sudan: Al-Salimi Affirms Arab Parliament Support to Removing Sudan From Terrorism List

9 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — The Arab Parliament سpeaker, Dr. Mishشal Al-Salimi, affirmed that the Arab Parliament keen to help removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism..

He also affirmed the keenness of the Arab Parliament to support the lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan and to boost the development in the country.

This came in his address to lecture at American University in Cairo about the role of the Arab Parliament in protecting the Arab national security.

Al-Salimi has called on the Arab League Council to agree on foundation on the Arab Justice court.

