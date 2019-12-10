Tunisia: Gabes - State of Panic Due to Gas Emissions of GCT

Tunis/Tunisia — A large number of residents living alongside Essalam Beach area near the industrial zone of Gabes were caught in a panic, Monday evening, due to gas emissions from the Tunisian Chemical Group (French: GCT). They had difficulty breathing, TAP correspondent reported.

The residents of the area called for a strong protest against the GCT, which according to some "has become a real nightmare jeopardizing their lives and must be shut down."

Several residents of the area harshly criticised the government, accusing it of abandoning Gabes. "All projects promised by the government remained unheeded," they said, adding that "danger is threatening their lives every single moment."

A number of local observers underscored that the environmental situation is "posing a real threat to their lives as the units of the Tunisian Chemical Group have become obsolete," adding that "this could result in a major disaster at any time."

In 2011, the GCT announced a set of environmental projects to minimise air pollution in the region. Yet, a large number of them have not been implemented, or postponed or incomplete, the same source said.