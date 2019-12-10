Tunisia: Gabes - State of Panic Due to Gas Emissions of GCT

9 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A large number of residents living alongside Essalam Beach area near the industrial zone of Gabes were caught in a panic, Monday evening, due to gas emissions from the Tunisian Chemical Group (French: GCT). They had difficulty breathing, TAP correspondent reported.

The residents of the area called for a strong protest against the GCT, which according to some "has become a real nightmare jeopardizing their lives and must be shut down."

Several residents of the area harshly criticised the government, accusing it of abandoning Gabes. "All projects promised by the government remained unheeded," they said, adding that "danger is threatening their lives every single moment."

A number of local observers underscored that the environmental situation is "posing a real threat to their lives as the units of the Tunisian Chemical Group have become obsolete," adding that "this could result in a major disaster at any time."

In 2011, the GCT announced a set of environmental projects to minimise air pollution in the region. Yet, a large number of them have not been implemented, or postponed or incomplete, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Health
Company
Environment
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.