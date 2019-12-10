Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Donates to Island Hospice

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd (Zimpapers) yesterday donated $130 000 to Island Hospice Centre in Harare as part of its corporate social responsibility in the provision of healthcare.

The money was part of proceeds generated from the Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk held in Harare, Bulawayo, Kariba and Mutare last month.

Speaking during the handover of the money, Zimpapers public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said the donation would go a long way in alleviating the needs of cancer patients.

"As a corporate, we believe in availing opportunities for empowerment and growth in the fight against diseases affecting the people in our country," she said.

"This is an indication also that we cherish the good health of the people who live in the environment we operate in," she said.

Ms Tonhodzayi said cancer has become a cause for concern, with most deaths that are occurring being linked to the disease and its fight requires a united approach.

"Today I am very excited to be here with the team from Zimpapers group so that we can hand over the proceeds from our annual cancer power walk. Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power walk is part of a broader partnership that is between Island Hospice and ourselves dating back to 2015," she said.

"We have noticed with dismay that cancer is really becoming an issue of concern and not just cancer but other non-communicable diseases. Our awareness levels are not really great but with partnerships such as ours where we have been able to put cancer on the national agenda, most people are now knowledgeable."

"While traditionally Zimbabweans had become familiar with cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and karposi sarcoma, people are succumbing to pancreatic cancer, cancer of the colon, rectal cancer and many others."

Island Hospice executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara acknowledged the Zimpapers gesture, saying it will go a long way in alleviating the needs of patients at his institution.

"As Island Hospice we rely greatly on a team of volunteers. We have over 200 volunteers nationwide and I can say that Zimpapers is one of our major donors. Through the various media platforms, they have, we have been able to enjoy tremendous coverage of health issues. On behalf of everyone in Island Hospice, would like to thank Zimpapers for this generous contribution," he said.

In 2015, Zimpapers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Island Hospice which saw the group providing space across its platforms; radio and newspapers, to cancer and health issues.

Island Hospice was formed in 1979 and has developed into a medical institution of excellence that provides quality palliative care services and support to patients with life threatening illnesses and the bereaved through comprehensive direct care.