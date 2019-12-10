Liberia: Weah Wants NCCRM Functional

President George M. Weah charges Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor to keep the National Center for the Coordination and Response Mechanism (NCCRM) otherwise known as the Early Warning Center functional.A press release from the Office of Vice President Taylor says President Weah also calls on the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to make available financial support for the effective functioning of the Center which currently faces serious financial and logistical challenges.

The comments by President Weah were contained in a special statement delivered on his behalf by Special Envoy, Dr. Laurence K. Bropleh. Dr. Bropleh quoted President Weah as saying a proposed legislation to legally establish the Center will shortly be submitted to the Legislature for passage into law.He spoke recently at the Center's main offices in the ECOWAS Compound here during official induction of members of the Statutory Board, which is charged with the responsibility to exercise supervisory control of the Center.

By protocol of ECOWAS, the Board is chaired by the Vice President of a member country.In her inaugural address, Ms Taylor recounted financial constraints faced by the NCCRM, and paid special tribute to visionaries in the sub-regional framework who conceived this peace-building and peace sustaining initiative.The NCCRM Statutory Board Chairperson expressed government's gratitude to His Excellency Babatunde Ajisomo, Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, for the continued support to the Center.

She indicated that Ambassador Ajisomo is not only a partner member to the Center but a true friend who is greatly helpful to Liberia's development process.Lamenting the serious financial constraints facing the Center, VP Howard-Taylor appealed to the Government and donor partners including the United States Embassy here and the ECOWAS Commission to increase their assistance in tackling the challenges facing the Center.

Speaking earlier, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Finda Koroma assured that the Commission takes seriously the activities of the NCCRM, saying that the Commission remains committed to supporting the Center thorough the Commission's recently approved budget.

Vice President Koroma exercises oversight over the Abuja-based ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate.

The NCCRM is an early warning response mechanism which alerts relevant authorities of any threats to the peace and security of a country, region or the continent.

Also speaking, Director of the Center, Dr. Roland T. Clarke, complained of months of salary arrears which he said has caused mass resignations and stalled the operations of the Center.Under the Agreement that established the NCCRM, the Government of Liberia is responsible to provide operational funds while the United States Embassy through ECOWAS is to provide salary for two years.