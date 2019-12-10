Liberia: No New LD Banknotes Printed

10 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-CBL clarifies

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has clarified that it has not authorized the printing of any new Liberian dollar (LD) banknotes.The CBL in a statement issued Monday December 9, also dismissed speculations that a consignment of Liberian dollars has been brought into the country.

"The CBL wishes to categorically dispel this information and informs the public that the Bank has not printed any Liberian dollar bank notes, least to say that a consignment of LD has been brought into the country. CBL is guided by conventional and statutory policies regarding the printing and importation of banknotes," the bank said.

However, the CBL clarified that a consignment of U.S. dollars was imported following assessment of the liquidity needs in the financial sector. It said importation of banknotes is a routine activity of the CBL as a modus operandi of its monetary policy actions and mandate.

As per the Central Bank of Liberia Act of 1999, Part V Section 21 (3), the CBL has the authority "to directly administer the currency reserve inventory, develop and implement plans, and ensure the regular supply of banknotes and coins, in order to meet the currency requirements of the economy."

The CBL statement said while the Bank upholds the principles of transparency and accountability, the CBL wishes to further state that the importation of cash is not publicized, but rather subject to established reporting channels in existence at the Bank.The release concludes with the bank encouraging the public to cautiously discuss monetary policy operations of the CBL in order to enhance credibility in the Bank and promote confidence in the financial sector.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.