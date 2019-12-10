Liberia: U.S Suspends Non-Immigrant Visa

The United States Embassy in Liberia has announced the suspension of the issuant of its Non Immigrant Visa to applicants residing in Liberia.

Though reasons for the temporary suspension has not been given, many here are speculating that the U.S Embassy's move is as a result of the prevailing challenging economic situation in the country.

In a brief statement posted on its website purposely for visa applicants www.ustraveldoc.com, it reads:

"The U.S. Embassy in Liberia is temporarily suspending its non-immigrant visa operations.

All applications during this period will be rescheduled through our online appointment system. We regret the inconvenience this causes to Liberian applicants."