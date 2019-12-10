Liberia: Local Farming Group Launches Rice Harvest Program

Bong — The Kwapaigei Farmers Development Cooperative Society of Panta District has launched 'its first rice harvest program in Panta, with support from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The association is currently benefiting a technical and financial support from the FAO, Ministry of Agriculture and other partners the World Food program (WFP) in Liberia.

Giving the background of the Association in the County, its Manager Mr. Francis Pelewoe says the group was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of bringing farmers together as a unit to involve into a production of rice on the larger scale in Bong County and Liberia at large.

Mr. Pelewoe calls on central government to provide loan in order to help improve the living conditions of local farmers in the area.

Also making a brief statement at the occasion, the Assistant Internal Affairs Minister for Commune Farming Ayouba Fofana lauds the team for the initiative, and for turning it into a hardworking group that is willing to make Liberia self-sufficient in food production.

He assures the group of government's commitment in providing more support to communal farmers in Liberia, and also extends praises to the group for harvesting seventeen hectors of lowland rice in the County.

Minister Fofana than uses the medium to encourage other farmers to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jackson A. Momo, an official of the FAO also lauds the association for the effort, and promises the Organization's full commitment in providing more technical and financial supports to group as a way of empowering it.

At the same time, some of the farmers who spoke to reporters expressed a complete happiness over the harvest, and lauded FAO for the technical and financial supports towards their initiative.