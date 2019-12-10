Tanzania: Let 58 Years of Independence Stir Us to Sustain Unity, Peace

editorial

YESTERDAY Tanzanians marked 58 years of the independence of Tanganyika from colonial rule in 1961.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the founder of Tanganyika African Association (Tanu) in July 1954 and who led the independence movement became the first Prime Minister of Tanganyika from 1961 to 1962.

He then became the first President of Tanganyika from 1963 to 1964 and the first President of the United Republic of Tanzania from 1964 to 1985.

Today, the independence of Tanganyika reminds us a long journey to liberate people from the colonial yoke and from neo-colonialism and other forms of oppression that dehumanise them.

We are what we are because of the independence we got and have maintained to date. President John Magufuli led Tanzanians to mark 58 independence of Tanganyika in Mwanza Region in a colourful event at CCM Kirumba Stadium and said "our country has made great strides since the first phase government under Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to date. This is a great honour to our country and to us all."

According to President Magufuli, our country has made great improvements since independence to date in infrastructure, health, education and in other sectors of the economy and because of these improvements the quality of life has also improved as Tanzanians' average life expectancy, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) (2018), is 63.9 and the number of people has also increased from 9 million in 1961 to about 55 million today.

We have also made great strides internationally and regionally and in cooperation with different countries across the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All these have been achieved due to the strong foundations laid down by the founding fathers of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Abeid Amani Karume and their successors based on unity and peace of Tanzanians.

Besides the achievements, we still have some challenges which the government is working hard all the time to address them.

For the four years since the fifth phase government started we have remained one people through maintaining the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar since 1964 and peace and building a middle-income and industrial economy.

President Magufuli stressed the need to make "Tanzania first" so that we may be able to further the economy of our country and make it benefit all Tanzanians.

Let 58 years of independence inspire us to maintain the unity and peace we have and improve the economy so that it benefits all Tanzanians to live as liberated people from colonialism and neo-colonialism.