Namibia: Ongwediva, Oshakati Houses Flooded

9 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Several houses at the northern towns of Ongwediva and Oshakati were flooded on Thursday following heavy rainfall in the preceding 48 hours.

Residents of the New Reception residential area at Ongwediva were the most affected.

"Our houses are flooded as a result of a newly constructed road," one of the residents, Elly Mweendeleli, said in an interview with Nampa.

The affected residents appealed to their town councils to create proper stormwater drainage systems as the water remains stagnant, instead of flowing to the nearby oshanas.

Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma told Nampa that the council is aware of the flooding problem at New Reception, and is doing everything in its power to have it addressed.

"The council is at the same time busy constructing stormwater channels at the suburb to create an easy flow of water in the future," he said.

Houses in Onawa Extension 3 at Oshakati were also flooded.

"The council relocated us from Eemwandi location just to settle us in a flood-prone area here. We now want to be relocated to higher land, where our houses will not be flooded," Onawa resident Levitius Kashonga said.

He added that a lot of their belongings were damaged as a result of the flooding.

"Their concern is also ours, but all of us, as town residents, should do everything possible to mitigate the situation," said Oshakati mayor Angelus Iiyambo when approached for comment.

He indicated that town council officials had gone to Onawa on Thursday to offer the affected residents the needed assistance.

- Nampa

