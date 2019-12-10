Namibia: 40 Patients to Get Free Foot Surgery

Around 40 Namibians will have a life-changing opportunity when they receive free corrective surgery from the Steps2Walk initiative.

Driven by a group of doctors from within the southern African region and local partners including Gondwana, O&L as well as Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, the initiative will target patients from previously disadvantaged communities countrywide.

While the target is to benefit 40, around 20 patients will be assisted now and the remainder next year.

Dr. Mark Myerson, executive director and founder of non-profit organisation Steps2Walk, is reaching out to patients with foot and ankle pathology in underprivileged communities around the world.

Speaking at the launch of the outreach programme in Windhoek today, Myerson said part of the NGO's work is to educate surgeons to perform these surgeries.