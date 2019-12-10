Zimbabwe: Robber Killed At Roadblock

10 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

A suspected armed robber who was part of a five-men gang that robbed and murdered a woman in Gokwe was shot and killed by police at a road block early Saturday morning along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Two of the suspects, Walter Wazvanya (25) and George Mushipe (39), have since been arrested while the other one is still at large. The whereabouts of the fifth suspect is still not known.sThe shooting incident occurred at a roadblock at around 4.30am along the highway in Chinhoyi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Circumstances are that, police received a tip-off to the effect that a gang of five male adults had robbed and killed a 35-year-old woman at Mutiura 2 Business Centre, Gokwe and that they had fled the scene and headed towards Chinhoyi.

"Police reacted to the information and manned a roadblock along Harare-Chirundu Road. At around 0430hours, a beige Toyota Corolla, registration number AED 8591, which was being driven by Walter Wazvanya approached the roadblock. The driver was ordered to stop," he said.

He said upon being searched, one of the suspects produced a revolver and pointed it to the officers before firing one shot towards one of them. The officer scampered for cover and was not injured.

"Police arrested two of the suspects at the scene while the other two managed to escape. One of the suspects was later found dead lying in a pool of blood on the grass behind a local bank," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The suspect succumbed to gunshots wounds that were fired back at the roadblock. Asst Comm Nyathi declared war to armed robbers saying the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them. Police are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects to contact any nearest police station.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.