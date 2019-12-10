Zimbabwe: Utseya Hails World Cup Squad

Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team coach Prosper Utseya has hailed the 15-member squad selected at the weekend as the best they could come up with.

The team will represent the country at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa next month.

They took their preparations a gear up at the weekend with the announcement of the travelling squad led by all-rounder Dion Myers.

The 17-year-old St. George's pupil was named captain for the tournament that will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9, 2020.

He will be deputised by Wesley Madhevere who will be playing at his third ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup event.

Madhevere made his first appearance at the age of 15 at the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe's squad also includes Milton Shumba who, like Myers, also went to the 2018 tournament in New Zealand.

Apart from the experienced trio, another familiar face in the squad is Dane Schadendorf, who was among the non-travelling reserves the last time.

Coached by former senior national team captain Utseya, Zimbabwe have also picked left-arm chinaman Tadiwanashe Nyangani from Chipadze High School in Bindura.

Former national Under-17 football star Taurayi Tugwete also made the cut.

Brandon James, the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Wayne James, is in the side too.

"The selection was a process conducted over two years and I think all the players were given a fair chance to try out under different conditions.

"I believe this is the best squad that we have in the country at this age-group," said Utseya.

Zimbabwe have been placed in Group C along with Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland.

They will open their campaign at the tournament against Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 18.

They will then take on Pakistan on January 22 and Scotland three days later at the Witrand Oval, also in Potchefstroom.

The top two teams from each of the four groups at the tournament will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.

Utseya's youthful side will polish up their preparations in a mini-series against giants India, New Zealand and hosts South Africa in Durban between January 3 and January 10.

"It's quite good for the team because, in terms of international exposure, we have not played as many games against Full member teams as most of our competitors," said Utseya.

Group C opponents Pakistan also announced their squad at the weekend which features 16-year-old Naseem Shah, who recently made his Test debut against Australia in Brisbane.

Zimbabwe Under-19 Squad

Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Non-travelling reserves: Brighton Chapungu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Rodney Mufudza, Kudakwashe Macheka, Matthew Welch.