Sudan: IOM Registers 14,500 People Displaced, 111,500 Returnees in Sudan

10 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — In the first three quarters of 2019, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) registered 14,500 displaced and 111,500 returnees in six states in Sudan.

The highest number of displaced (5,800 people) was registered in South Darfur.

Returns have been recorded in all Darfur states, most likely due to the improved security, cessation of hostilities, and peace-building initiatives of the Sudanese government and partners. The highest number of returnees (44,500 people) was registered in North Darfur.

There are still concerns about services in return areas, which often lack even the most basic of services that can impact the sustainability of these returns, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said in its Situation Report on Thursday.

The government, with the assistance of partners, will need to ensure that return locations have the necessary basic services, including protection, water, nutrition sanitation, hygiene, health care, and education.

IOM uses the displacement tracking matrix (DTM) system to track and monitor displacement and population movements. The registration data is used for beneficiary selection, vulnerability targeting and programming, OCHA explained.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
External Relations
Conflict
East Africa
International Organisations
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.