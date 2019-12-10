Tanzania/Eritrea: Tanzania U-17 Girls Too Strong for Eritrea

10 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Monitored By Elkana Kuhenga

TANZANIA Under-17 women's squad started with a blowout by beating Eritrea 5-0 in their first CECAFA Challenge Cup game on Monday hosted at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Jinja, Uganda.

Joyce Meshack grabbed a hat-trick, while Aisha Masaka netted a brace to give Bakari Shime charges a comfortable victory.

Masaka opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Meshack added the second eight minutes later.

With five minutes to the break, Masaka netted the third.

The Tanzania girls came even stronger in the second stanza and were able to hold off all attacks from Eritrea.

Tanzania dominated possession through their midfielders, who made it easy for attackers to stretch Eritrea defenders to the limit and scored more goals in the 54th and 62nd minute through Meshack.

The two more goals from Meshack were enough to dip the Eritrea dagger and let her keep the ball after scoring her first hat-trick in this year's tournament.

The results gives hope, that Tanzania U-17 might do well just as or much better than their elder sisters, who won back to back CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup titles before they were dethroned by Kenya in this year's tournament held at the Azam Complex, Chamazi in Dar es Salaam recently.

Kenya won 2-0 in the thrilling final encounter.

