Liberia: U.S. Peace Corps Leave Liberia

10 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Cewhy Kwanue

... As Embassy suspends non-immigrant visa (NIV) operations

The US Embassy in Liberia has been hit by the worsening financial crisis thus forcing it to temporarily withdraw Peace Corps volunteers (PCV) from 12 of the 15 counties.

Although the country's financial crisis is not limited to one particular sector, an embassy spokesperson in Monrovia, has confirmed the pull-out decision affecting the PCV, saying difficulties in "reliably obtaining needed funds from banks up-country, and in Monrovia are affecting the ability of the Peace Corps to sustain volunteers."

Liberia is a low-income country that relies heavily on foreign assistance and remittances from the diaspora, but the system has recently collapsed where the banks are no longer giving out the remittances. The country is richly endowed with water, mineral resources, forests, and a climate favorable to agriculture. Its principal exports are iron ore, rubber, diamonds, and gold.

Government critics and some of President George Weah's supporters are of the opinion that the withdrawal of the PCV is a blow to the country's education sector, "because the Peace Corps volunteers were assigned to government-run schools, not only in remote areas to teach mainly science courses, but across the country due to the shortage of teachers."

In recent years, the country's economy has deteriorated to the extent that, currently, commercial banks are sparingly disbursing money to depositors.

The crisis has also resulted in lawmakers and civil servants complaining of delays in the payment of their salaries to the extent that civil servants are contemplating 'go-slow,' while some lawmakers have refused to extend the 'special session' by a week in keeping with presidential request.

Liberia was founded in 1847 by freed people of color from the USA, and the Peace Corps has a long history of working in the country, which is trying to rebuild itself after a 14-year civil war (1989-2003).

The U.S. Embassy

In a related development, the United States Embassy said it has temporarily suspended its Non-Immigrant Visa (NIV) operations, and limiting its Immigrant Visa services.

"The Embassy is temporarily suspending its non-immigrant visa operations, while we make updates to our operations. This temporary suspension does not reflect a change in U.S. visa policy in Liberia," a US Embassy spokesperson told the Daily Observer via email.

A non-immigrant visa is issued to a person with permanent residence outside the United States, but wishes to be in the U.S. on a temporary basis for tourism, medical treatment, business, temporary work or study, as examples.

"Henceforth," according to the Embassy, "previously scheduled NIV appointments have been canceled, but the embassy said it regrets that there are no slots available for rescheduling at the moment for any visa interview.

"For applicants who previously made NIV appointments: We will reschedule all applicants through our online appointment system as soon as possible; you will receive further notification from us at that time.

"For applicants who wish to make new NIV appointments: We will update this page when we are able to schedule new appointments.

"For applicants with genuine emergencies: You may request an NIV expedited visa appointment at http://cdn.ustraveldocs.com/lr/lr-niv-expeditedappointment.asp.

Meanwhile, the Embassy said it will continue to provide American Citizen Services and limited Immigrant Visa services during this period.

"We regret the inconvenience this temporary suspension causes to Liberian applicants," the statement said.

According to the U.S. Department of State website, U.S. embassies and consulates are sometimes forced to limit or at times suspend visa services, because of natural disasters, civil unrest, war and/or security concerns, among other reasons.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
Children
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.