Liberia: Air France Resumes Service to Liberia Starting April 2020

10 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Beginning 20 April 2020, Air France will once again resume service to Liberia's Roberts International Airport, thanks to five weekly flights operated by Airbus A330-300 with a capacity of 224 seats (36 in Business, 21 in Premium Economy and 167 in Economy class).

According to a statement from the French air carrier, Air France will serve Monrovia as a continuation of service to Bamako (Mali) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays, and directly on Tuesdays and Fridays before joining Bamako. Thanks to this new route between Monrovia and Bamako, Air France will operate four additional flights to Mali (12 flights in total), representing a 63% increase in capacity compared to last year.

Air France in Africa

For the 2020 summer season, Air France will serve 35 destinations in Africa and 280 weekly flights. In total, the Air France-KLM group will operate more than 500 weekly flights to 49 destinations in Africa. As part of its commitment to continue to offer the best possible service, the company provides customers traveling on its African routes personalized attentions and a custom-designed service both on board and at the airport.

Air France flight schedules to Monrovia

Air France offers a more generous baggage allowance than on the rest of the long-haul network, to most African destinations. The airline offers baggage allowances in four categories. La Première allows 3 items of baggage, each weighing no more than 32kg; Business allows 2 items of baggage, each weighing no more than 32kg; Premium Economy allows 2 items of baggage, each weighing no more than 23kg; and Economy allows 2 items of baggage, each weighing no more than 23kg.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, a team of experts from the African continent is present on all flights to and from Africa, where they provide commercial assistance to passengers, taking into account the geopolitical, commercial, regulatory and cultural characteristics of each country.

To make passenger handling easier, Air France has multicultural teams familiar with the specific expectations of its international customers. On a daily basis, they welcome close to 5,000 passengers, helping them with check-in and with their connections between flights. More than 2,500 cabin crew, belonging to Air France's Africa and Middle East division, are trained in international standards and the specific expectations of customers on African routes.

