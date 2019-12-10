Congo-Kinshasa: Cholera Deaths Escalate in DRC

10 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — MORE than 500 people have died this year from a worsening outbreak of cholera wreaking havoc in Central and West Africa.

The 522 deaths mark a significant increase from the previous month when 490 people died from the water-borne disease.

DRC is the epicentre of the crisis with 449 deaths.

This represents a significant rise in deaths, up from 431 casualties documented last month.

Some 39 people have succumbed to cholera in Nigeria. The figure indicates no deaths were recorded over the past month.

The south-west regions of Cameroon are a cause for concern. Some 33 people have died from the water-borne disease, up from 19 last month.

Humanitarian agencies warned the low coverage of the area in terms of telecommunication network and the low financial resources could have a negative impact on the response and therefore perpetuate the epidemic in the region.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated.

It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

