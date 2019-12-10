South Africa: Medupi Down Because of 'Electrical Supply Panel Burn-Out', Say Sources

10 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard and Marianne Merten

The Medupi power station is down and out because the electrical supply panel to the conveyor belt that supplies coal to the plant burnt out on Monday, sources familiar with the matter have told Business Maverick. And it gets worse: of the 46,000MW that Eskom is supposed to be able to generate at full capacity, 20,000MW is offline at the moment against 5,000MW of planned outages due to maintenance. Welcome to stage six of hell.

South Africa has been thrown into the unprecedented stage of stage six load shedding because an electrical supply panel at Medupi power station burned out on Monday, a source told Business Maverick. Another source told Business Maverick that the plant was down.

"Unit 4 was down for planned maintenance but the supply panel for the conveyor belt that takes coal to the plant burned out and it seems the whole plant is now shut down," the source said. Eskom had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Eskom earlier said that stage six - which takes 6,000MW out of the grid - had been implemented for the first time because of a "technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply".

The source...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Infrastructure
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.