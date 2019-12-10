South Africa: Medupi Down Because of 'Electrical Supply Panel Burn-Out', Say Sources

analysis

The Medupi power station is down and out because the electrical supply panel to the conveyor belt that supplies coal to the plant burnt out on Monday, sources familiar with the matter have told Business Maverick. And it gets worse: of the 46,000MW that Eskom is supposed to be able to generate at full capacity, 20,000MW is offline at the moment against 5,000MW of planned outages due to maintenance. Welcome to stage six of hell.

South Africa has been thrown into the unprecedented stage of stage six load shedding because an electrical supply panel at Medupi power station burned out on Monday, a source told Business Maverick. Another source told Business Maverick that the plant was down.

"Unit 4 was down for planned maintenance but the supply panel for the conveyor belt that takes coal to the plant burned out and it seems the whole plant is now shut down," the source said. Eskom had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Eskom earlier said that stage six - which takes 6,000MW out of the grid - had been implemented for the first time because of a "technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply".

