Tanzania: Taliss - Ist Club Win Junior Swimming Title

THE Junior Swimming Championships ended with a bang at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) Masaki swimming pool, as Taliss-IST swimming club emerged the overall winner.

Taliss-IST maintained their dominance in the swimming event in the country after they collected 1,736 points to overshadow other nine clubs competed in the event organised by Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA).

The champions garnered 788 points in girls category, while boys collected 948 points in the event that brought together more than 150 swimmers aged Under-12 years.

Taliss-IST Team Manager, Hadija Shebe lauded the young swimmers for fighting spirits throughout the championships. He also lauded cooperation from parents and coaches for best tactical training that made it possible for them to win the title.

Hadija said they prepared well ahead of the championships and the results reflect their efforts in developing the game.

"The competition was stiff and each club targeted the silverware. Our swimmers made us proud for winning title," said Hadija.

Bluefins emerged second with 1,521 points whereby girls' swimmers scored 798 points and the boys collected 723 points.

Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) finished third after collecting 779 points of which, girls scored 385 points and boys managed to collect 394 points.

FK Blue Marlins came fourth after collecting 778 points as the girls' swimmers scored 597 points and boys scored 181 points.

Moshi's Swimming Club, Uwcea was placed fifth after collecting 294 points, while Champion Rise finished sixth after collecting 220 points. Mis Piranhas of Morogoro scored 150 points to finish seventh.

Zanzibar based club, Wahoo came eighth with 106 points, while Mwanza Swim Club collected 98 points to sit ninth and Arusha Swimming Club finished in the tenth position with five points.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Vice- Chairperson, Asmah Hilal said swimmers competed in five styles namely Freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, Breaststroke and Individual Medley (IM).

The swimmers also competed in the relay.

"We have seen many talented swimmers in the event. The task of the national team coaches is to prepare them in order to nurture their skills and become the national team swimmers," said Hilal.

She said that TSA is proud to complete its swimming calendar for the 2019 and now they are preparing for the next year.