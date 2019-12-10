Tanzania: Tanesco Emerge Overall Shimmuta Champions

THE Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (TANESCO) emerged the overall champions of the 2019 annual Interparastatal and non-parastatal Sports Federation of Tanzania (SHIMUTA) Games.

During the weeklong event held at Mirongo Primary School grounds, Butimba Teachers Training grounds and Nyamagana Stadium TANESCO grabbed 11 cups. The tournament involved 41 institutions.

In volleyball, TANESCO men and women were unstoppable, finishing top.

They also won football trophy after beating Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) 6-5 in post-match penalty shootouts after 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes.

TANESCO were also crowned champions in basketball for men and they finished second in women category.

In darts Rukia Wandwi and Joseph Mzee both from TANESCO won the women and men categories respectively, while Anne Msangi also from TANESCO emerged champion in pool.

In tug-of- war, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) were crowned champions for both men and women category and in athletics, TPDC also won 200 metres for both men and women.

A representative from Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Nelson Rwechungura congratulated the athletes for their commitment since the beginning of the Games.

He promised that they will prepare well for the future events.

SHIMMUTA Chairman, Hamis Mkarachi congratulated SG Sports firm for their efforts in providing prizes and sport gears for the participating teams.