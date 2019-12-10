Ghana: Referees Integrity

10 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) integrity seminar for referees selected to officiate in the 2019/2020 season, is set to begin today.

The four-day seminar will end on December 13 at the Pentecost Convention Centre, near Kasoa.

According to the FA website, over 200 referees and assistant referees will attend the seminar, which will be led by renowned retired Mauritius referee Lim Kee Chong, who is Vice Chairman of the Referees Committee of CAF.

Lim Kee Chong is also a member of FIFA's Referees Committee.

The seminar is part of the GFA's efforts to ensure that referees selected to officiate in the upcoming season uphold integrity and other tenets of refereeing.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

