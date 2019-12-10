Ghana: Kempinski Introduces Festive Offerings

As part of efforts to reward Ghanaians and people visiting Ghana this festive season Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, has introduced room and dining festive offerings for customers.

The luxurious hotel in Accra, promises a 15 per cent off its best available rates, from December 1 to 26, 2019.

This offer includes a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), breakfast at Papillon Restaurant, early check-in from 12 pm, late check-out from 2 pm, complimentary Mini Bar, and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

Speaking on the Christmas offerings, Manish Nambiar, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra said, "We kick-started the festive season with the lighting of our evergreen Christmas trees and we seek to help our cherished guests to continue to celebrate the rest of the season with the curated list of offerings."

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is providing the opportunity to spend Christmas at home with the Christmas in a Box package which comes with roasted whole turkey and other traditional Christmas meals.

The hotel also offers Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch, Joyeux Noel High Tea, Boxing Day Brunch, Return Christmas Brunch, New Year's Eve Dinner, and New Year Brunch to enjoy the festive season.

Mr Nambiar extended invitation to Ghanaians to enjoy outstanding hospitality at Kempinski.

"We have the recently opened Resense Spa (the largest luxury spa in West Africa) which promises to offer one of the most luxurious and definitive experiences to our guests," he said.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is a luxury lifestyle destination designed to offer the highest standards of European luxury with the remarkable warmth and hospitality for which Ghanaians are renowned for.

Kempinski offers 269 rooms, including luxury suites and presidential suites.