Ghana: 'Give Pupils Holistic Training to Become Good Leaders'

The President of Life International Schools, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, has urged proprietors of schools to give their pupils holistic training in order to make them good future leaders.

He said the next generation of transformational leaders must be equipped with strong Christian foundation and high academic powers to enable them to tackle decisions to change the lives of others.

Bishop Kisseih told the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra on Monday that it was time to put high premium on providing training in tried and tested biblical doctrines and quality education to enable the beneficiaries to "gleam and shine wherever they find themselves in future".

"Life International Schools are committed to raising, and training the child holistically, spiritually, socially, physically, and academically, others must also do the same," he added.

He said it was the duty of the schools to raise students who would witness the Lord Jesus Christ, embrace principles of Christian living in order to demonstrate the power of God in their daily lives by honouring God with their substance.

Bishop Kisseih, who is also the Founder and General Overseer of the Life International Churches, said the government's free education policy called for the adequate preparation of schools to meet the challenges ahead, as a lot of people would now have the opportunity to receive secondary education.

Life International Schools, he explained, had begun expansion works on its boarding facilities to admit more boarders.

The president stated that the boarding house currently had over 250 pupils, but could admit about 300 more when the facilities are completed.

He said the multipurpose assembly hall had seen 90 per cent completion, while plans were also far advanced to begin the construction of more dormitories and tutors bungalows, as part of the expansion drive of the school.

Bishop Kisseih said the current 25 students per class would be maintained for effective teaching and learning.