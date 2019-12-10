Ghana: Poga-North America Branch Build Chemistry Block for Alma Mater

Ho — Members of the North America branch of the Past OLA Girls Association (POGA) have built an ultra-modern chemistry laboratory for their alma mater in Ho at a cost of 15,000 dollars.

The facility with a capacity of 40 was formally handed over to the school authorities last Wednesday.

Madam Pauline Simmons, President of POGA North America, said that the association with a membership of 50 was committed to lifting high the flag of OLA Senior High School, Ho.

For that matter, she said, POGA North America would continue to commit immense zeal and resources towards supporting teaching and learning in the school all the time.

Madam Simmons entreated the students to learn diligently towards a bright future.

She announced plans by POGA North America to set up a counselling network to guide the students in their career choices.

"We also plan to launch an endowment fund in 2020 to support the school in various ways to attain great heights," Madam Simmons announced.

On her part, the headmistress, Madam Regina Coffie, expressed gratitude to POGA North America for the chemistry laboratory, saying the gesture was highly touching.

"This will definitely ensure the smooth progress of practical chemistry sessions in the school," said the headmistress.

She appealed to the POGA North America and other branches of the association to continue to support the school to maintain high academic standards.