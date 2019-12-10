Ghana: Norwegian Ambassador Praises UNFPA for Empowering Women, Girls

The Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Gunnar A. Holm, has commended the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for their efforts in supporting women and girls to stay away from harmful practices and improving their capacity to enable them achieve their goals.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Chapter of Friends of UNFPA in collaboration with Honorary Ambassador of UNFPA in Ghana, Claudia Lumor, in Accra, he said Norway was committed to supporting the work of the UNFPA toward empowering women and girls across the globe.

Working in over 155 countries, UNFPA works to end the unmet need for family planning, end preventable maternal deaths, and end violence and harmful practices against women and girls.

Mr Holm said the embassy would support UNFPA in Ghana to achieve its mandate which focuses on women and children development.

On her part, Ms Lumor said Friends of UNFPA's main goal was to promote the health, dignity, and rights of women and girls in Ghana, especially in rural communities by supporting the work of UNFPA, the United Nations reproductive health and rights agency, through education, advocacy, and fundraising.

She said, the project would create awareness as well as use the network to make positive impact and provide an enabling environment for women and girls to thrive.

Ms Lumor called on corporate institutions and individuals to help support the activities of UNFPA in executing their duties, especially in Ghana.

Mr Niyi Ojuolape, UNFPA Country Representative, said, the UNFPA would continue to promote reproductive health and rights for all.

Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, an academician, urged individuals as well as organisations to help provide decent and enabling environment for mothers and girls.

The event was attended by Sabine Nolke, High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Togo and Sierra Leone; Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes and Deputy Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, who pledged their support to the Friends of UNFPA in achieving the goals.