Ghana Competes in 2019 IJSO in Qatar

10 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The 2019 International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) has begun in Doha, Qatar with six students representing Ghana at the competition.

The event which started on Tuesday, December 3, would end on Thursday, December 12 and Ghana's contingent would be hoping to make a huge impact as done in previous editions.

Ghana's contingents include four officials and six students namely, Bernard Annan, Bennette Osae Addo, Richmond Annan, Ademide Adebanho and Isaac Kofi Gyamfi.

The rest are, Rhodalyn Kurankye, Hilary Dautey, Elmer Seyram Amenyitor, Nathan Amankwah and Louise Ama Fenny.

IJSO is an annual individual and team competition in the natural sciences for students less than 16 years aimed at recognising the natural sciences in the general education of young people across the globe.

Executive Director, All Sciences Olympiad Foundation, Mr Bernard Annan said out of over 80 students who competed for the selection exams which was held in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service in Accra, only six qualified for the competition.

"Ghana always comes home with either silver or bronze medals in past editions but we are looking forward to receiving gold medals at this year's event," she stressed.

"We want to say a thank you to Galaxy International School and Ghana Christian International High School, Ghana Gas Company Limited and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation for supporting this year's event," he added.

