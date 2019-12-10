Ghana: Pay Tourism Levy or Risk Closure-GTA Warns

10 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has warned operators of hospitality facilities which have defaulted in the payment of the domestic tourism levy to pay immediately or risk closure by the end of this week.

Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in-charge of Operations, GTA, said the GTA would not entertain delays in payment of the levy as the levy was needed to grow and develop the tourism industry.

Speaking during an enforcement exercise in Accra yesterday, he said it was illegal for operators of hospitality facilities to collect the levy from patrons for keeps although they were required by law to promptly pay the levy.

The week-long exercise resulted in the closure of Country Kitchen at Osu while other tourism establishment including Oak Plaza, Enda Restaurants and MJ Grand Hotel had to cough-up monies to pay the levies to avoid shutdown.

He explained that the exercise was to ensure strict compliance in the payment of the levy.

It was also to assess and ensure that quality and standards, safety and security in the tourism industry were not compromised by the hospitality and tourism facilities in the lead up to the festivities, he stated.

"All we are asking the operators is to promptly pay the tourism levy to the Authority when patrons pay to them. We need the levy to develop and sustain our tourism industry and lead to an improvement in service delivery.

It is needed for tourism and tourism-related projects through marketing and tourism promotion, capacity building, market research and development of tourism infrastructure," Mr Sampson added.

He further appealed to stakeholders to regularly pay the tourism levy to provide funding to the Authority to market and promote Ghana's tourist resources.

He said Ghana's growing image as a preferred tourism destination offered huge potentials for the economy through job creation, infrastructure development and business growth.

Since its introduction in 2011, the Tourism Levy (Act 817) has faced numerous challenges including delayed payment by operators of hospitality facilities and collection which was hampered by poor records keeping by some operators, under-declaration of sales and non-availability of managers of establishments, among others.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Travel
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.