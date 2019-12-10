Ghana: japan Motors Donates for Farmers' Day Celebration

10 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) has handed over a YAMAHA Outboard Motor, a Yamaha generator and Yamaha motorcycles to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) towards the celebration of this year's National Farmers Day.

Mr Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, Assistant MD of Japan Motors accompanied by Mrs Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager were present at both the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development and the Ministry of Agriculture to hand over the donation to the National Farmers Day Organising Committee.

Handing over the donation, Mr Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah expressed the delight by management of Japan Motors to once again associate with the National Farmers Day celebration with its usual donation.

"We are even proud to have been a consistent donor since the inception of the National Farmers' Day celebration and we hope to do more as a good corporate citizen committed to add its quota towards national development," he said.

Mr Alhassan Musah commended the government and the National Farmers' Day Organising Committee for the commitment over the years to annually recognise deserving farmers and hoped such an effort would go a long way to enhance agribusiness development as captured towards the theme for this year's celebration.

This year's Farmers' Day, will be celebrated at Ho, the Volta Regional capital under the theme: Enhancing small scale Agriculture towards Agribusiness Development.

Adding her voice in an interview with newsmen, Mrs Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager-Japan Motors described the theme for this year's farmer's day celebration as timely explaining that the business of agriculture could only be promoted when the small scale agriculture was not overlooked to the detriment of the larger scale.

Japan Motors she assured would do its part by consistently engaging MOFA with its quality Nissan, Foton and Yamaha products to drive the course.

Receiving the Japan Motors donation at MOFA, Mr George Boahen Oduro, Deputy Minister of Agric in charge of Horticulture commended Japan Motors and various companies who have come forth with items to support the celebration.

He assured on behalf of the National Farmers Day Organising Committee to hand over whatever had been received to farmers who would be selected from both Regional and National level to drive the cause of motivating farmers in the country to produce more.

Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development who received the outboard motor and generator donation on behalf of the Fisheries Ministry observed the consistency with which Japan Motors comes forth with the Farmers' Day donations and urged other corporate entities to emulate to support agriculture development.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

