Ghana: Kickway Shows Talent, Class ... to Win Tema Open Draughts Championship

10 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Ghana's finest draughts player at the moment, George Afrifa (Kickway), produced some series of magical performances to win the latest edition of the Tema Draughts Open Championship at the weekend.

Kickway stoke his wizardry in the three-piece round by beating Ortega 2-0 at the quarter final stage, proceeded to post same result over much-improved Teshie-based David Mensah before overcoming the much-dreaded Theophilus Attoh (Nii Ayi) 3-1 in the tension-packed five-piece grand final game at Tema Community 5, near Aponkye Clinic.

In the other quarter final results of the championship that attracted a decent crowd, Nii Ayi defeated Derrick 1-0; Bannerman Oppong (Darling) upstaged Joshua 2-0, while Larkai crumbled 0-1 to Teshie-based David Mensah. The thrilling semi final games saw Nii Ayi defeat Darling 2-1 to qualify for the final.

David exhibited some polished performance to beat Darling 1-0 in a captivating three-piece encounter.

For his stupendous effort, Kickway swaggered away with a cash prize of GH¢2,000 as Nii Ayi settled for GH¢1,300. David Mensah took home GH¢800 for placing third, while Darling made do with GH¢500 for finishing fourth.

An excited Kickway told the Times Sports he was thrilled to defend his title, lauding Nii Ayi for his 'brain power' and consistency over the years.

"I may have won a game that looked comfortable, but it wasn't at all. I guess I had a good day and that's it. Ayi is a great player and has been my bogey opponent; he is the only one who offers me the biggest test anytime and I'm happy to have gotten another fast one over him," he said.

The champion was confident of winning for the third time running next year, but conceded the challenge would be enormous.

"It's possible to win three in a row, but I would have to train tremendously well to attain that feat."

Organisers expressed satisfaction about the high standard of play exhibited by the players and hope to see an improvement, next year.

More than 90 players participated in the two-day extravaganza.

The competition was sponsored by Samuel Aboagye (Adansi), Frank Aboagye and Alhaji Kassim Gariba of Community 9, including some individuals who want to remain anonymous.

